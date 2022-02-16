First Community to hold grand opening
First Community Bank will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. March 2 for its Brookland location at 8101 U.S. 49.
The branch opened Dec. 13 and is a one-stop financial center. The bank’s lobby and drive-thru are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artwork from several local artists has been selected for the interior décor of the bank.
Immediately following the ribbon-cutting, a catfish and chicken strip lunch will be provided as well as a variety of door prizes and incentives.
Hugg Mobile Storage buys competitor
Hugg Mobile Storage doing business as Hugg and Hall Mobile Storage has announced the acquisition of Rentway Storage, Inc., combining the two Arkansas-based mobile storage container companies into one source for the construction, industrial and retail markets.
Hugg & Hall Mobile Storage, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, serves a seven-state region with a fleet of 4,000 portable rental storage containers and office units – generating more than twelve million dollars in revenue annually.
The local Hugg and Hall location is at 2828 Quality Way in Jonesboro.
HCJ announces new manager
HCJ CPAs & Advisors has announced the addition of certified public accountant Spencer Freyaldenhoven as a manager in the tax department.
A professional in the field since 2017, most recently she served as a tax manager with another accounting firm, with which she spent just over four years.
A graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, Freyaldenhoven earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 2016 and a Master of Accountancy in 2017.
She currently lives in Little Rock and is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Arkansas Society of CPAs, and the 20th Century Club.
HCJ CPAs & Advisors was formed by the merger of the certified public accounting firms of Hudson Cisne & Co. LLP and Jones & Company, LTD and has offices in Little Rock, Jonesboro, White Hall and Rogers.
