A-State announces interim provost
Chancellor Todd Shields has announced that Dr. Len Frey has been appointed interim provost at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:57 am
Chancellor Todd Shields has announced that Dr. Len Frey has been appointed interim provost at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Frey’s appointment was effective Tuesday, Jan. 10, and he will serve in that capacity until a permanent provost is appointed.
Previously a department chair and dean in the Griffin College of Business prior to becoming the university’s executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and chief operating officer, Frey will be stepping in for Shields, who served as the acting provost the last days of the fall semester.
To learn more about the search for A-State’s next provost, or to apply or recommend someone for the position, please visit astate.edu/provostsearch.
White River Health Family Care, 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300 in Batesville, has begun offering after-hours care as of Jan. 3. The clinic extended hours until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome after 5 p.m.
Patients will be seen by appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 870-793-1126.
Davy Carter, regional president at Centennial Bank in Jonesboro has been reappointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to its Memphis Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1. His new term will last three years.
Members of the St. Louis Fed’s board of directors and those of its branch boards in Little Rock, Louisville, Ky., and Memphis, are familiar with the economic and credit conditions of their respective regions. Their observations, along with the economic data and information gathered and analyzed by St. Louis Fed staff, help ensure that conditions of Main Street America are represented in Federal Open Market Committee deliberations in Washington, D.C.
Thomas, Speight and Noble, Certified Public Accountants, has announced a recent merger with JW Stafford and Associates, Ltd. The merger expands the firm across five locations with more than 64 current staff members and expands a range of new services and areas of expertise for their clients.
Established in Blytheville in 1979, Thomas, Speight and Noble expanded to offices in Osceola, Pocahontas, Caruthersville, and Jonesboro. JW Stafford and Associates opened their doors in Jonesboro in 1977 and built their firm along with the growth of Jonesboro.
The firms will expand and consolidate their Jonesboro offices at 1120 Windover Road, operating under the Thomas, Speight and Noble name.
Certified public accountant Angel Farmer has joined the firm as a managing principal.
