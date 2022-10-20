NEA Regional Partners to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave., in Jonesboro.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3ud2y36. For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Eclipse event organizer sought
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism invites special event organizers to submit proposals to promote and manage a unique viewing experience of the 2024 Great American Eclipse at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Potential special event organizers must submit a proposed plan by Dec. 5, 2022. Proposals must contain the organization name, contact information, event type and description, merchandising items, event pricing, advertising strategy, operational management plan and projected revenue. Proposals should be mailed to War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, Little Rock 72205. For more information, call 501-663-6385.
Arts Council grants available
Applications are now open for Arkansas Arts Council General Operating Support Grants designed to help fund administrative and operational costs for established nonprofit organizations with programs involving the arts, and Major Arts Partners, to fund established not-for-profit local arts agencies or single discipline organizations with large budget requirements.
For more, visit www.arkansasarts.org or contact Brazier Watts, at 501-324-9781 or brazier.watts @arkansas.gov, or Matt Boyce at 501-324-9769 or matt.boyce@arkansas.gov.
Clinical trial for zoster eye disease
The University of Arkansas for Medical Science Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute is seeking participants for a national, multi-center clinical trial concerning the varicella-zoster virus, also known as zoster eye disease or shingles of the eye.
The study has received $15 million in funding from the National Eye Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health to help determine if a prolonged low-dose antiviral treatment will reduce complications, such as blindness, for patients with the disease.
Adults who have had a typical skin rash around the eye and have had active zoster eye disease in the last year are encouraged to enroll. Patients whose condition has been stable for the past year; patients who have poor kidney function or a weakened immune system due to other disease or treatment; or women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who use certain forms of birth control are not eligible for the study. For more information or to enroll, call 501-296-1156.
UAPB to offer landowner webinar
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program will host a virtual meeting for landowners from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday titled “Supporting, Protecting and Growing Forestland.” It is meant for forest landowners, disadvantaged farmers and rural homeowners.
Dr. Dewayne Goldmon, senior advisor for racial equity to the U.S. secretary of agriculture, will give an overview of the Inflation Reduction Act and Kenneth Carswell, owner of Peaceful Pines Farm, will give a presentation about being a forest landowner.
Other topics include heirs’ property issues and legal estate planning, how to sign up for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the UAPB Keeping it in the Family Forestry Program.
The Zoom meeting link is tinyurl.com/yrxy7v45. Landowners can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension program aide, at leek@uapb.edu or 870-575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.
