Anderson hired as support technician
Black River Technical College is pleased to announce Braye Anderson of Jacksonville has accepted the position of support technician.
Anderson earned an Associate of Science in Computer Information Systems from Arkansas State University-Beebe. He worked at uBreakiFix in Jonesboro prior to accepting the position.
Peterson receives Rising Star award
Lyon College Executive Director of TRiO Dr. Branndii Peterson recently received the Rising Star Award at the Southwest Association of Student Assistance Programs annual conference. SWASAP is a regional organization serving Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
TRiO programs are federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The award honors outstanding SWASAP members who have worked in TRiO for no more than three years and have excelled in providing services to TRiO or SWASAP.
Proposals requested
The Delta Regional Authority is requesting proposals to solicit applications for grants under the 2023 Delta Workforce Grant Program. DRA is making available $6 million for DWP project grants, with awards ranging between $50,000-$450,000.
The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. March 14. Additional information can be found at www.dra.gov/workforce.
Paterson delivers virtual presentation
Dr. Ann Paterson, the Nell Mondy Chair of Natural Sciences at Williams Baptist University, recently delivered a virtual presentation at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
Paterson’s presentation entitled “Biodiversity for the Ontario Nurses for the Environment” focused on biodiversity and health and was delivered to the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario.
del Río presents at World Congress
Dr. Maria de la Soledad del Río Álvarez, assistant professor of mathematics and physics at Campus Querétaro of Arkansas State University, presented her research on vineyard geolocalization at the World Congress of Vine and Wine.
Her project goal is to perfectly know the terroir in order to typify and characterize the wines that are made in the area, improve their quality and increase the extension of the vineyards. She works in collaboration with the Wine Cluster of Querétaro.
Jonesboro native joins Visit Franklin
The Williamson County (Tenn.) Convention and Visitors Bureau, known publicly as Visit Franklin, has hired David A. Edwards for the newly expanded role of vice president of finance and administration.
Edwards will oversee and manage all aspects of the convention and visitor bureau’s accounting and record keeping, in addition to serving as the organization’s principal financial adviser for economic forecasting and analysis.
The Jonesboro native is a graduate of Arkansas State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a master’s in business administration.
Provider earns 5-star rating
CenterWell Home Health has announced that its Paragould provider has earned a 5-star rating in patient satisfaction surveys.
Patient survey ratings are based on patient assessment of the professionalism of the home health team, quality of communication the team provided, including whether the team discussed medicines, pain and home safety with the patient, and an overall rating of the care received by the home health agency.
Promotions at Ritter
Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse has announced the promotion of Heath Simpson to president and chief operating officer and Lexanne Horton to chief financial officer as part of a reorganization to better serve the company in advancing its business goals.
Additional promotions include Susan Christian to chief marketing officer and Kyle Keith to chief revenue officer.
Sturtevant is VP
Sabrina Sturtevant, a graphic designer with Publications and Creative Services at Arkansas State University, is serving as vice president for the American Advertising Federation Northeast Arkansas chapter.
She also serves as director of the chapter’s awards program and on the communication committee for AAF District 10, which includes Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and part of Louisiana. Sturtevant is due to become chapter president in July.
Haddock joins FNBC
FNBC Bank, headquartered in Ash Flat, has hired Edward Haddock to lead its small business division. Haddock began his new role on Dec. 5.
In his new role, Haddock will lead the growth of FNBC’s small business portfolio, as well as develop a team of business bankers to realize FNBC’s vision of becoming the small business bank of choice.
