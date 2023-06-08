Specialty Clinic to open on Wednesday
A grand opening for St. Bernards Specialty Clinic will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 1309 W. Main St. in Walnut Ridge. The public is invited for light refreshments and a tour of the clinic.
Webinar focuses on trade with Mexico
Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council will sponsor a free one-hour webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, focused on expanding trade opportunities with Mexico.
Kenneth C. Duckworth, principal commercial officer at the U.S. Commercial Service in Mexico City, will give an update on the latest trade news and best practices for exporting to Mexico.
The course is ideal for professionals in import/export operations, marketing/sales management and customer service, and purchasing or logistics.
NEAWDB to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. June 15 at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
AgHeritage announces election results
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services has announced the results of its 2023 board of directors and nominating committee elections.
Jeff Rutledge of Newport, who has served on the board of directors since 2017 and is currently serving as vice chairman, was re-elected to a 4-year term. He is a member of the executive, human resources and audit committees, and serves on the Arkansas Waterways Commission, Arkansas Rice Council Board, USA Rice Council Board, USA Rice Board, Arkansas Rice Federation Board, Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board, Arkansas Ag Council, Jackson County Farm Bureau Board, and Newport Levee Board.
Matt Hibbard of the Pocahontas office and Tommy Young of the Newport office were elected to one-year terms on the nominating committee.
Cook named president of Sheriff’s Association
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook was recently sworn in as president of the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association for the next two years. Circuit Judge Dan Ritchie administered the oath of office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.