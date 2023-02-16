Small business conference set
The 2023 East Arkansas Small Business Development Conference is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in person at the Marion Berry Renewable Energy Center on the campus of ASU Mid-South, 2000 W. Broadway Ave. in West Memphis and via Zoom.
The free regional conference will bring together private, quasi-state, state, federal and non-profit organizations to focus on equipping existing and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources to start and grow their businesses.
This year’s theme is “Win Where You Stand: Innovative Approaches to Grow Small Businesses and Sustain Local Communities.”
Women’s Economic Mobility Hub applications open
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has announced that applications are open for its 2023 Women’s Economic Mobility Hub cohort. During the six-month program, 10 Black women entrepreneurs from across the state will gain access to support services, training and $5,000 in unrestricted grant funding.
The deadline to apply is March 6. To be eligible, participants must be in business for at least one year, be in good standing with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office and commit to a six-month comprehensive program. As part of the program, participants can access tailored support services through a combination of online training and in-person meetings.
Department of Agriculture offers farmers markets grants
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas has announced the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program which helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors by providing financial assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
The program may fund the following promotional items to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market such as signage, traditional advertising and social media campaigns.
Applications are due April 28 or until funds are no longer available. Applications and additional information can be found at bit.ly/3XsjMox.
Area businesswomen join program for entrepreneurs
Victoria Sierra of Sierra Group Roofing and Solar in Blytheville and Essie Burton with Nutrish by NQ in Wynne are among the 21 Arkansas Female Entrepreneurs to join the 2023 cohort for VCWoman Achieve, a statewide mentorship opportunity for women hosted by The Venture Center in Little Rock, an Arkansas-based entrepreneurial support organization.
Participants needed for prosthesis study
The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas is collaborating with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and health technology companies and providers on a neural-enhanced prosthesis study that has the potential to deliver meaningful sensations of touch, grip force and hand opening to users.
The clinical trial is open and recruiting participants with amputations below the elbow.
