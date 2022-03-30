ArDOT public meeting open
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public involvement meeting about the proposed bridge replacement on Arkansas 141 near Beech Grove.
The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments.
The event began Tuesday and comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. April 13.
To access the online public meeting, go to bit.ly/3JTjrW9. A Spanish translation of the presentation is also available on the website.
Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock 72209.
If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov.
Williams Corner to open Saturday
Williams Corner, a retail venue owned and operated by Williams Baptist University, will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The store which features a variety of gifts, flowers and produce is staffed by students from the Williams Works program and the produce is grown by the students on Eagle Farms.
The store also sells bedding flowers, ferns and other seasonal plants and produce.
Williams Corner is located at 3894 U.S. 67 North in Walnut Ridge near the entrance to the university.
ASBTDC to offer Digital Marketing Masterclass
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center in Little Rock will offer a Digital Marketing Masterclass over four virtual sessions April 19 and 21. Registration is $150.
Shane Barker, founder of Clout Consulting LLC, a digital marketing consultant who specializes in e-commerce, web design and development, social media marketing, lead generation and email marketing will lead the class.
It offers eight hours of instruction and hands-on practice. Participants will also receive content calendars, e-books, and other resources and tools. It is intended for businesses that already have a website and social media and are ready to develop a sustainable digital marketing strategy.
The class is limited to 15 participants and applications are being taken at asbtdc.org/digital-marketing-masterclass.
Customer service training to be offered
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and the Arkansas Hospitality Association will offer a free, three-hour customer service and hospitality training program from 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
The program is open to any individual, business or team who works in Northeast Arkansas.
Each participant will receive a certificate of completion from the Division of Tourism. Each participant should bring note-taking materials.
Registration is required. To register, visit www. register-ed.com.
Commission OKs elections, appointments
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections at its meeting March 16.
The Commission also made four new board member appointments and five board member reappointments to conservation district boards.
Approved for the Craighead County election were Jerry Clark, Greg Nall and Bradley Wallace; Randolph County, Matt Hibbard, Joe Steimel and Josh White; and Sharp County, Zack Baxter, John Katrosh and Charles Kunkel.
David Ballard was appointed to the Clay County board and Heath Teel was appointed in Lawrence County. Kevin Brown was reappointed in Randolph County.
Wynne EDC gets site certification
Officials with the Wynne Economic Development Corporation and Entergy Arkansas have announced completion of the utility’s Select Site certification for the 37-acre Wynne Highway 1 industrial site, located 13 miles north of Interstate 40 on Arkansas 1.
Entergy Arkansas Senior Project Manager Joe Bailey participated in the Wynne EDC board meeting to recognize the group for completing the comprehensive review and documentation process and to present a grant check to help offset some of the costs associated with the certification.
The Select Site program helps communities better prepare their sites as winning candidates for high-tech, manufacturing and distribution projects with a thorough audit of the site’s readiness for new or expanding business. Other Select Site properties are in Jefferson County, Magnolia, Newport, Osceola, Russellville and West Memphis.
