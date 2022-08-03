Peers recognize Johnson with award
Tiffany Johnson, director of career services at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro was recognized recently by her peers. Johnson received the Nola Holt Royster Distinguished Service Award during the Arkansas Association of Colleges and Employers annual conference.
According to the announcement, the award is considered the most prestigious award the group bestows on a member, and is based on notable and significant contributions with distinguished achievement to the association, the profession of career services and recruitment.
ArDOT schedules public meeting
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct several public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan.
Public transit coordination provides an opportunity to identify mobility needs in Arkansas and develop a consensus on how to meet those needs.
The public may view plan materials and provide written comments through an online survey until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Members of ArDOT’s Transportation Planning and Policy Division will host a public meeting in Jonesboro at 2 p.m. Aug. 11, in the council chambers at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
ASD launches updated website
The Arkansas Securities Department has updated its website, www.securities. arkansas.gov.
Information has been reorganized to make it simple for Arkansans to learn what services ASD offers and to find legal acts, orders and rules, with a focus on investor education.
“Our primary objective during the redesign process was to create a more effective, user-friendly and responsive resource across all platforms and devices,” Interim Commissioner Campbell McLaurin said. “Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for Arkansans to locate valuable information and to file a complaint.”
ASD promotes and protects the financial well-being of all Arkansans.
White River Health System becomes White River Health
Gary Paxson, White River Health System president and CEO has announced that White River Health System in Batesville is now White River Health.
With the new name, White River Health is introducing a new brand image, logo and tagline.
WRH will remain an independent, not-for-profit healthcare system serving residents throughout North Central Arkansas.
The system includes hospitals, outpatient facilities, primary care and specialty physician office practices, and Senior Life Centers.
WRH is a member of the Premier Alliance, the American Hospital Association, and the Arkansas Hospital Association and is licensed by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Center for Forest Business offers data
The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has collected Arkansas forestry data and is making it available on its website, www.uamont.edu.
They have also been doing on-site research and observing logging operations in the state to find out what problems loggers face in the field.
