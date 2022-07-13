Merger announced by Farm Credit
Farm Credit Midsouth Board Chairman Dane Coomer has announced the intent to merge Farm Credit Midsouth with Farm Credit Mid-America under the name Farm Credit Mid-America.
A letter of intent has been signed by both boards of directors as of June 24.
Farm Credit Midsouth’s CEO James McJunkins has previously announced his intention to retire at the end of February 2023. Dan Wagner, current president and CEO of Farm Credit Mid-America, will continue to serve in that role with Louisville, Kentucky, as the headquarters.
The merged association would employ 1,650 team members and have an owned and managed asset total of nearly $36 billion, serving more than 137,000 customers across six states.
As cooperatives, both associations will present this potential merger for regulatory approval and to their stockholders for a vote. The targeted effective date is April 1, 2023.
Rice production field tour set for Wednesday
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has announced a rice production field day scheduled for Wednesday in Jonesboro. It will be co-hosted by the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program and Anheuser-Busch and will highlight water and nutrient efficiency, carbon sequestration and include tours of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Harrisburg, Pratt Farms and Busch Agricultural Resources.
Lunch and transportation between locations will be provided. To register, go to bit.ly/3uAs7L9.
For more information, email Mike Daniels at mdaniels@uada.edu, Bill Jones at bill.jones @anheuser-busch.com or Ashlyn Ussery at aussery@uada.edu.
Businesses are named Best Places to Work 2022
St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro and First Community Bank have both received Best Places to Work in Arkansas awards administered by Arkansas Business Publishing Group and Workforce Research Group, St. Bernards for the 10th consecutive time.
Organizations eligible for the 2022 Best Places to Work in Arkansas awards had to be either a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity; either publicly or privately held; have a facility in Arkansas; have at least 15 employees in Arkansas; have been in business a minimum of one year. In all, 50 businesses are selected.
More information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program is available at www.ArkansasBusiness.com/bestplacestowork or by calling 501-455-9336.
Rawlins elected to accreditation councilDr. Brad Rawlins, professor and director of the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was elected to represent the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication on the Accrediting Council for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.
This position is part of the executive committee of ASJMC, for which he served as president in 2015-16.
The School of Media and Journalism earned reaccreditation this year.
Arvest Bank adds Troup to board
Arvest Bank has announced the addition of Melissa Troup to its local board of directors in Conway.
Troup is a homeschool teacher and community volunteer in Conway. She fills various roles in the homeschooling sphere, including teaching group classes and equipping other homeschool parents with the materials they need to teach their kids.
Troup currently serves on the mayor’s advisory committee for the Conway Community Aquatics Center. She also volunteers in different capacities with Conway Regional Health System.
She attended Texas A&M University, where she earned a bachelor’s of business administration focusing on information systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.