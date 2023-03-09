Webinar on U.S. water offered
The National Ag Law Center will host a webinar, “What’s Up with WOTUS: An Overview of ‘Waters of the United States’ and Why it Matters to Agriculture,” presented by NALC Staff Attorney Brigit Rollins.
The webinar runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and registration is free of charge at www.nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/wotus/.
TAP/RTP applications available
The Arkansas Highway Commission has announced that applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program are now available.
Virtual seminars will occur on March 16 and April 4 to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities.
Project applications and registration for both programs, including general project guidelines, may be obtained by visiting ardot.gov/tap or ardot.gov/rtp.
NEAWDB meeting is scheduled
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. March 16, at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3xx5mH0.
For more information, call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Pan to lead Southwest Council
Dr. Po-Lin Pan, professor of strategic communication at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been elected president of the Southwest Education Council for Journalism and Mass Communication.
An affiliate of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, the council promotes the recognition, welfare and progress of journalism and mass communication education in the Southwest U.S.
As president, Pan will help plan the 2023 SWECJMC Symposium to be held at A-State.
Balducci to serve Humanities Council
Dr. Temma Balducci, professor of art history and department chair at Arkansas State University, has been appointed to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Arkansas Humanities Council, which promotes understanding, appreciation and use of the humanities.
The council provides funding through a competitive process to nonprofit groups and organizations in Arkansas for planning and conducting projects in the humanities.
Cardiology clinic opens in Piggott
The Piggott Cardiology Clinic, 137 S. Front Ave., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The clinic, staffed by Dr. Jaime Chavez and Stephanie McMellon, advanced practice registered nurse, is a collaboration between St. Bernards Heart and Vascular and Piggott Health System.
Mathis to direct SHAPE Group
Mitch Mathis, instructor in physical education and teacher education at Arkansas State University, has been elected executive director of the Society of Health and Physical Educators in Arkansas. He will serve as the point of contact for SHAPE Arkansas and lead the organization as it hosts educational enrichment opportunities for its members in the state.
SHAPE aims to help Arkansas children become better equipped to lead healthy, physically active lives.
Cooper Joins Pro Group’s tech committee
Jerry Cooper, a computer support specialist for Information and Technology Services at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been appointed to serve on the technical committee of AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association.
The committee’s primary duty is writing future examination questions for those seeking to become a certified technology specialist, the professional audio-visual specialist credential.
Cooper, who holds a CTS, provides services in the Reng Student Union.
Methodist Family Health recognized
Methodist Family Health participated in Gallagher’s 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy and Benchmarking Survey and was identified as an organization that excelled in optimizing employee and organizational well-being.
Points were assigned based on its relative performance in benefits and compensation strategies, the extent of its well-being strategy, the turnover rate for full-time employees, completion of a workforce engagement survey, use and sophistication of its human resources technology strategy, the difference in healthcare costs over the prior year and use of a communication strategy.
Operating throughout the state, Methodist Family Health has an outpatient counseling center in Jonesboro and a psychiatric residential treatment center in Bono, as well as providing school-based counseling in area schools.
