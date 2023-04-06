Realtors Relief Foundation offers relief grants
The Realtors Relief Foundation has announced $1 million in disaster relief aid has been made available to Arkansas Realtors after the tornadoes which recently devastated communities and damaged homes in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Wynne and surrounding areas.
Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.
To learn more about RRF by visiting www. nar.realtor/rrf.
Entergy earns excellence award
The Entergy Arkansas Entergy Solutions Point of Purchase Solutions Program has received the 2023 Energy Star Excellence in Marketing Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.
This is the fifth year that the program has been recognized for its commitment to energy efficiency in Arkansas.
The Entergy Solutions portfolio is made up of energy-efficiency programs administered by Entergy Arkansas that help both residential and business customers save energy and money by reducing the upfront cost of a variety of power-saving upgrades.
For more information about residential and customer Entergy Solutions programs, visit bit.ly/40Irihs/.
Salo selected for seminar
Dr. Edward Salo, associate professor of history at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been selected to participate in the National Security Seminar at the U.S. Army War College. The four-day seminar in early June is a capstone symposium for graduating Army War College students to examine national security issues and exchange candid dialogue with national authorities and guests. Salo was nominated by Lt. Col. Christopher Wilson, an A-State alumnus.
Business event set
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission will host its annual matchmaking event in partnership with the Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas APEX Accelerator from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., in Little Rock.
Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services.
Registration for the event is now open to business owners and vendors.
Regions launches Share the Good
For the 14th year in a row, Regions Bank is launching Share the Good, an annual outreach program that complements the bank’s year-round community engagement initiatives. This year, teams of Regions volunteers will be getting outside and giving back with impactful activities planned through April 30.
Locally, Regions teams are volunteering at Arkansas State University’s Earth Day celebration. The event hosts large crowds, including more than 1,000 elementary school students, and offers programs around recycling, conservation and earth-friendly practices.
Butcher to serve on advisory board
Dr. Jordan Butcher, assistant professor of political science at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been selected as a member of the academic advisory board for the newly founded State Oversight Academy at the Carl Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University Law School.
The academy is dedicated to promoting effective bipartisan fact-finding and oversight by state legislatures as essential to good governance and democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.