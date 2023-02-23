A-State All Majors job fair set for March 1
The 2023 Spring All Majors Career Fair for the A-State community will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 in Centennial Hall in the Carl R. Reng Student Union on the Jonesboro campus.
Hiring managers who are seeking both interns and full-time employees will be present including graduate schools, military branches and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
At the recruitment event, potential candidates for consumer safety inspectors will have an opportunity to apply to open positions and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.
Yu co-author of two articles
Dr. HoYeol Yu, assistant professor of sport management at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, is co-author of two research papers accepted for publication.
One study, for Event Management, investigated the relationship between residents’ perceived image with their cities of residence and their attitudes toward sporting events by applying a reflective-formative hierarchical component model.
The other study analyzed sports fans’ team-switching behavior, to be published in the International Journal of Business in Sports, Tourism & Hospitality Management.
Desai examines taxation and contract issues
Dr. Hrishikesh Desai, assistant professor of accounting at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was interviewed by MoneyGeek.com for an article comparing the taxation friendliness of various U.S. states.
He noted many Americans now live in one state and work in another because of pandemic-related remote work options.
Also, in a paper accepted for publication in The CPA Journal, Desai discusses how CPA auditors should expect significant disruption caused by smart contracts and decentralized autonomous organizations.
Wehmeyer wins in national competition
Carla Wehmeyer, a university photographer for Arkansas State University, won first place in the personal vision category of the monthly contest conducted by the University Photographers’ Association of America for a photo taken during Howlidays on the Rooftop at the ASU System Office across from the State Capitol. Another of her photos, “Layup,” won second place in the sports action category.
UPAA advances photographic excellence through continuing education and professional networking.
Sullivan selected for international exchange
Dr. Ryan Sullivan, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been selected as one of six professionals to participate in the International Conductor Exchange Program facilitated by the American Choral Directors Association.
He is hosting a German counterpart, Christian Schmid, this month, then he will travel to Germany for three weeks in May and June to meet with Schmid’s students, work with choirs in the region and judge choral competitions.
NEA Baptist receives excellence award
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital is a recipient of Press Ganey’s Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for Employee Experience.
This award recognizes hospitals that perform in the top 5 percent of health care organizations for patient experience, patient or physician engagement or clinical quality performance during a year’s time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.