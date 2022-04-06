Stop sign added at U.S. 49 and AR-34
An improvement project for the intersection of U.S. 49 and Arkansas 34 in Marmaduke calls for a change in the traffic pattern at the intersection. Beginning the week of April 11, drivers will notice a new stop sign on U.S. 49 at this intersection in Marmaduke. The stop sign will remain in place until the project is complete. The estimated project time is one year. This project includes constructing a new roundabout at this intersection. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and can result in citations and doubled fines.
Public comments are sought
The State Consolidated Plan Committee is hosting a public hearing to obtain citizen comments on the draft 2022 Annual Action Plan for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The hearing will be 10-11:30 a.m. April 14 via Zoom. The meeting ID is 862 1080 4530 and the link is tinyurl.com/2tx4vvds.
During this meeting, state agencies will obtain public comments regarding the allocation of approximately $36 million in funds for the 2022 program year beginning July 1.
A draft of the proposed 2022 Annual Action Plan may be viewed online at www.arkansasedc.com/grants.
The comment period will end at 4:30 p.m., May 3 and the final draft of the plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 30.
To be considered in the final plan, written comments must be received during the public comment period and may be addressed to Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Attention: Grants Division, 1 Commerce Way, Suite 601, Little Rock 72202, or emailed to jnoble @arkansasedc.com.
Meeting scheduled
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. April 26 in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3ud2y36.
EPA seeks nominations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is soliciting nominations to serve on its Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee which provides independent policy advice, information and recommendations to EPA’s administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities.
To build a broad and balanced representation of perspectives, members will be selected from a variety of relevant sectors including farmers, ranchers and rural communities, farm groups, rural suppliers, marketers, and processors, academia and researchers, state, local and tribal government, and nongovernmental organizations.
Nominations should be submitted to FRRCC@epa.gov by May 16 with the subject line “FRRCC Membership 2022.” Nominations should include a resume or curriculum vitae and a statement of interest. Letters of support and recommendation will be accepted but are not mandatory.
Givens elected to Board of Governors
The American College of Healthcare Executives has elected St. Bernards Medical Center Administrator Michael Givens of Jonesboro to its Board of Governors.
ACHE, an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations, provides programs in credentialing, education, career counseling, publications and research.
Givens, a Fellow with ACHE, will serve a three-year term effectively immediately, overseeing ACHE operations and member services.
Summit partners with Arkansas Foodbank
Summit Utilities Arkansas has committed to supporting Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock as its Volunteer Sponsor for 2022. As part of that commitment, Summit presented a $10,000 donation to Arkansas Foodbank on March 30 and Summit team members volunteered their time that day to sort pantry items that will be distributed to 33 counties across the state.
