First Community Bank announces promotions
First Community Bank, based in Batesville, has announced promotions in a number of departments and branches of the organization, according to Boris Dover, the organization’s president and chief operating officer.
In Jonesboro, Candace Cerrato and Melanie Clark were named assistant vice presidents and loan support assistants. Courtney Young was promoted to assistant vice president and secondary mortgage processing manager.
Banks elected to FINRA regional committee
Sid Banks of Jonesboro has been elected to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority South Regional Committee District 5 of for a three-year term. FINRA is the national association governing Brokerage Firms and Investment banks.
Banks began his career at Mercantile Bank and entered the brokerage business with Merrill Lynch. He is now a producer and branch manager at St. Bernard Financial Services Inc. He has been involved with a number of community organizations including twice serving as president of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club.
MTCC gets renovation funds
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock has received $250,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help fund Phase Two of the museum’s renovation project. Specifically, it will be used in the redesign of the permanent exhibition interpreting the African American experience in Arkansas and the development of new educational and outreach programming and community partnerships.
Phase One of the renovation project was completed in September 2021, with the grand opening of the Children’s Gallery and a 360-degree theatre that provides context for the museum’s permanent exhibit.
