Arvest announces Shred-a-Thon
Arvest Bank in Jonesboro will host a Shred-a-Thon from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2009 Browns Lane.
Shred-it will provide the services for this event, and Jonesboro residents can bring up to five boxes of personal or financial documents to be safely shredded and recycled. Participants must stay until all of their paperwork has been disposed of.
Some recommendations for documents to shred include anything outdated or with sensitive personal information, such as ATM receipts, expired credit and ID cards, used airline tickets, canceled or voided checks, luggage tags and even report cards.
Arvest associates will also be accepting donations for the annual Million Meals campaign during the event. These donations will benefit the bank’s local food partner the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Leigh Pruss has been promoted to vice president of finance at the Arkansas Farm Bureau, replacing Mike Solomon, who retired after 35 years of service at Farm Bureau.
A native of Little Rock, Pruss has worked at Farm Bureau for 18 years, most recently as director of finance. A certified public accountant, she holds degrees from the University of Central Arkansas, and a master’s from UA-Little Rock.
Pruss will manage a team of eight accounting staff who provide financial and accounting support for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and its subsidiaries, including the Farm Bureau Building, Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation, Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation, Farm Bureau-Romeo Ennis Short Memorial Foundation, Arkansas Casualty Investment Corporation, and Arkansas Farm Bureau Investment Corporation.
Dr. Jennifer Bouldin, interim dean of the Arkansas State University College of Sciences and Mathematics, and professor of environmental biology, is the principal investigator for a project funded by the state Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Division. Orithea Regn, a research associate in the A-State Ecotoxicology Research Facility, is co-PI.
The department is implementing nutrient reduction-related projects that support the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force’s program. They will analyze water quality data from drainage ditches designed to reduce nutrient loss.
Details are online.
