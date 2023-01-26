NEA Regional Partners to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3ud2y36.
For more information, call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Imboden receives ADA funds
The town of Imboden in Lawrence County has received a $170,866 loan from the Water, Sewer and Solid Waste Fund of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission to improve the wastewater treatment plant. The current customer base for this project is 340.
WRMC in top 10 rehab facilities
White River Health White River Medical Center is pleased to announce that it ranked in the top 10 percent of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation. The reporting period was for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.
Rankings were determined by a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80 percent of all IRFs in the country.
Grecos named international fellow
Dr. Christos Grecos, professor of computer science and department chair at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been selected as one of 83 new fellows of SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics.
Fellows from education and industry are selected based on their significant science and technical contributions to the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics and imaging. Grecos’ research areas include image and video processing, analysis, compression, transmission and coding standards, computer vision and remote sensing.
Southern Bank, Citizens Bank complete merger
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Southern Bank, Poplar Bluff, Mo., has announced that its merger with Citizens Bancshares Co. in Kansas City, Mo., was completed Jan. 20. Citizens was the parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Co., which has become a subsidiary of Southern Missouri effective with the closing of the merger.
Medina-Bolivar Secures sixth U.S. patent
Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has obtained a U.S. patent on “Stilbenoid Prenyltransferases from Plants.” This is the sixth patent Medina-Bolivar has secured for his research on health-related compounds from plants.
The invention describes a procedure to produce prenylated stilbenoids using genetic engineering strategies. These compounds have applications as anticancer, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents. Co-inventors are former Ph.D. student Tianhong Yang and Dr. Keithanne Mockaitis of Indiana.
Hestand elected to AEDCE board
Allison Hestand of Paragould has been elected to the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives board of directors with a term that began Jan. 1.
Hestand is the CEO and director of economic development of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corp. of Paragould. She joins the board as an at-large board member. Her term expires Dec. 31.
