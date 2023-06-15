Leadership Arkansas applications open
The State Chamber/AIA has announced that applications for Leadership Arkansas Class XVIII are now open.
Leadership Arkansas offers a nine-month program for leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries of immersive experiences, expert-led sessions and discussions.
Interested individuals can apply by visiting arkansasstatechamber.com.
For more information or the application process, contact Toni Lindsey at tlindsey@arkansasstatechamber. com.
St. Bernards Medical Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the St. Bernards Specialty Clinic at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 1309 W. Main St. in Walnut Ridge. The clinic will bring new medical services to Lawrence County, including obstetrics, behavioral health, heart and vascular, wound care and pre-admission testing.
