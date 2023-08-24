Meeler to serve Mountain View clinic as APN
Advanced practice registered nurse Delana “Dee” Meeler is among the staff of a new specialty clinic created by White River Health in Mountain View.
Meeler earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Ill., and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
She is board-certified by the American Nurse Credentialing Center.
White River Health Specialty Care is located at 2202 East Main Street in Mountain View.
First Community promotes Wilcoxon
First Community Bank has announced that Steve Wilcoxon has been promoted to president of the financial institution’s dealer direct program.
Wilcoxon has been at First Community Bank for 15 years and in the banking industry for nearly 40 years. In his new role, he will support the growth of First Community Bank’s dealer direct lending business across all business lines and regions.
First Community Bank’s dealer direct program department is located in Batesville.
The department hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Primary care clinics get funds
Primary care clinics throughout Arkansas participating in two value-based programs, Primary Care First and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, that encourage innovation in patient care have earned annual financial awards from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Both programs put the primary care provider and patient at the center of the healthcare system and allow patients to be informed about their care and be more in control of their health.
Area facilities receiving PCMH funds includ:
Family Physicians of Jonesboro
St. Bernards First Care-Matthews in Jonesboro
St. Bernards First Care-Parker Road in Jonesboro
Child and Adolescent Medical Clinic in Paragould
Paragould Pediatrics Paragould
St. Bernards First Care-Trumann.
Those receiving PCF funds include:
NEA Baptist Clinic in Jonesboro
Pocahontas Medical Clinic.
Greenway announces funds raised for food insecurity, will benefit foodbanks
Greenway Equipment, Inc. based in Weiner has announced that $134,265.71 was raised during its annual drawing to raise funds to support backpack programs at Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.
Greenway’s Charleston, Mo., location was named the 2023 Greenway Hunger Hero and John Gay Jr. of Jonesboro and Jeremy Conner of Dexter were the winners of the Gator utility vehicles raffled during the fundraiser.
Businesses to get Acting Out Against Hunger awards
Crane Composites, Inc. in Jonesboro and Nucor in Blytheville are among the recipients of Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance 2023 Acting Out Against Hunger awards. These annual awards commend individuals, businesses and organizations in Arkansas who go the extra mile to address food insecurity within their communities.
The awards will be presented during a Hunger Action Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in Little Rock. Tickets to the breakfast can be purchased online at bit.ly/HungerActionBreakfast23.
Community Insurance retains ranking
Community Insurance, a subsidiary of First Community Bank has retained its Best Practices status by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies document the business practices of the “best” agencies and urge others to adopt similar practices.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during a three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. To be chosen, an agency has to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
For more information about Community Insurance, call 870-793-9876 or visit www.firstcommunityinsurance.net.
Entergy collects fans for area residents
Over the last several months, Entergy Arkansas has been conducting its annual “Beat the Heat” fan drive to help low-income customers and communities.
Entergy has partnered with several organizations across the state to help distribute fans including the Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission in Blytheville and Black River Area Development Corp. in Pocahontas.
