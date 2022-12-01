NEACEOs to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at www. neaworks.com/neaceos-information.html. For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Lyon College has announced the retirement of Brenda Hyatt effective this month.
Hyatt served for 41 years in food service on the campus, beginning as a dishwasher and retiring as Lyon College baker.
The college will recognize Hyatt with a drop-in reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Bradley Manor, 15 Bluff View Drive in Batesville.
The community is invited.
