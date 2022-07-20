Women’s leadership event scheduled
Arkansas Business will host a Women’s Leadership Summit from 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 11 at Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro.
The professional development event will feature a networking breakfast, special sessions and vendors. In-person registration is $75.
For more visit www.abwomensleadership.com/jonesboro or contact Maddie Schmidt at mschmidt@abpg.com.
Funds available for homeowners
Arkansans can still apply for funds from the Arkansas Homeowner Assistance program to offset the financial impact of COVID-19.
Eligible homeowners must have a total annual household income at or below 150 percent of the Area Median Income or 100 percent of the United States Median Income, whichever is greater.
The property must be located in Arkansas and be occupied by the homeowner as their primary residence.
The funds are meant to prevent delinquent mortgages, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utilities. Program participants must show they experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, including a hardship that began before that date but continued afterward, as well as be past due on two or more consecutive mortgage or utility payments.
Hardships include job loss, income reduction or increased costs due to healthcare or the need to care for a family member.
For more information and to apply, go to arkansashaf.com.
McGregor named STP president-elect
Dr. Loretta Neal McGregor, professor of psychology at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was selected to become president-elect of the Society for the Teaching of Psychology in 2023.
STP, a division of the American Psychological Association, promotes excellence in teaching and learning of psychology by providing resources and services, access to a global community and professional development.
McGregor, the first Black person to hold this position in the society’s 75-year history, will serve as president in 2024.
Hill-Chandler named DEI chief
Southern Bancorp, Inc. in Little Rock recently announced the addition of LaTricia Hill-Chandler of Rogers as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
Hill-Chandler comes to Southern Bancorp with three decades of experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion field. Most recently, she served as Arvest Bank’s first DEI officer, overseeing efforts across the financial institution’s four-state region, and leading the company to be named a 2022 Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes.
The Magnolia native holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LeMoyne-Owen College and a master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.