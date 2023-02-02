NEA Regional Partners to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Regional Partners will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at bit.ly/3ud2y36.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Registration open for AR-BIC meeting
Registration is now open for the Arkansas Bioinformatics Consortium annual meeting to be held March 13-14 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock.
AR-BIC’s theme for 2023 is Bioinformatics, Big Data, AI, and Public Health: An Integrated World. The event begins March 13 with workshops from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with an opening ceremony starting at 3 p.m. The meeting concludes at 3 p.m. March 14 with closing remarks and poster session winners announced.
Registration is available online at ar-bic.aralliance.org/register/.
Area businesses honored for tourism achievement
The 21st annual Arkansas Delta Awards, which recognize tourism achievement in Eastern Arkansas, were awarded Jan. 27 in Helena-West Helena. Area winners included The Wilson Café in Wilson claiming the Hospitality Award and the National Cold War Center in Blytheville taking the Entrepreneur Award.
The “Tourism Person of the Year Award” went to Marcel Hanzlik of Wynne, who serves as the president of Arkansas Delta Byways, the nonprofit association recognized by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism as the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in Eastern Arkansas including Arkansas, Chicot, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis.
Zhou co-authors cell function research
A research article co-authored by Dr. Guolei “Jason” Zhou, professor of cell biology at Arkansas State University, has been published in the international journal “Cellular Signalling.” Through collaborations with Dr. Jianfeng Xu, research professor in agriculture and Dr. Jennifer Y. Xie, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, their study unravels molecular mechanisms underlying the fundamental cell function of CAP1, which also is involved in the invasiveness of human cancers.
Seven undergraduate and graduate students are co-authors, including the lead authors.
