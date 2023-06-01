Latino business conference planned for Saturday
The Arkansas Business Navigator, Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center and Arkansas Human Development Corporation have combined forces to create a free conference for developing Latino businesses.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas State University Small Business and Technology Development Center, 319 University Loop West, in Jonesboro and will include a complimentary lunch.
The event will be in both Spanish and English and focus on Latino/Hispanic businesses in Jonesboro and surrounding areas. Entrepreneurs and those who want to start their own businesses for the first time are encouraged to participate.
Those who wish to can attend virtually on Zoom. To register go to bit.ly/45z6Vq6.
Fidelity Bank to acquire two Evolve Centers
Fidelity Bank, headquartered in West Memphis, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Evolve Bank & Trust, headquartered in Memphis, to acquire two Evolve banking centers in Arkansas, pending regulatory approval.
The two offices are at 123 West Parkin St. in Parkin, and 1690 North Falls Blvd. in Wynne.
Customers of the Evolve locations in Parkin and Wynne should continue to conduct banking as usual. Current customers will receive notifications from Fidelity in advance of the transaction closing, regarding the conversion of their accounts. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.
Mangrum, Taylor are among those named to LeadAR
Michael Mangrum, owner of MLM Farms in Lake City and Christel Taylor, director of workforce and downtown development for the Newport Economic Development Commission are among the 21 Arkansans selected for LeadAR Class 20, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s leadership program. The 18-month program provides an in-depth learning experience about economic and social issues impacting Arkansas.
Members of Class 20 will participate in a team-building and goal-setting seminar at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock to kick off the program. Over the next 18 months, they will travel to two-day seminars around the state, covering topics such as infrastructure and public health, natural resources, agriculture, livestock and community and economic development.
U of A more accessible for Walmart employees
Walmart and Sam’s Club associates will soon have additional pathways to learn including access to specific online degree programs and workforce training from the University of Arkansas thanks to a new partnership with Guild, a public benefit corporation designed to help companies provide educational and career opportunities for employees.
Walmart’s education program “Live Better U,” provided in partnership with Guild, reflects the company’s commitment to helping its employees to learn and grow. Through the program, Walmart covers 100 percent of the tuition and books for part- and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, starting on day one of employment.
The U of A anticipates that associates will gain access in late June to U of A training programs and three bachelor’s degree programs from the Sam M. Walton College of Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.