Bellis named ABI Investigator of Year
Arkansas Biosciences Institute recognized Dr. Emily Bellis, assistant professor of bioinformatics at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, as its “New Investigator of the Year” during ABI’s recent fall symposium.
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, which with A-State is an ABI member, partially funds her research that uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from drone images of agricultural production.
Bellis is a graduate of Jonesboro High School.
Taverner inaugurated as president of Lyon
Melissa P. Taverner was inaugurated Oct. 22 as the 19th president of Lyon College.
She is Lyon’s first female president.
The inauguration took place in Couch Garden on the Lyon College campus in Batesville.
Taverner joined the college as provost and dean of the faculty in 2017.
Ritter announces Cape Girardeau expansion
Ritter Communications in Jonesboro has announced a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, healthcare and schools in Cape Girardeau, Mo. This is the company’s first expansion project in Missouri.
According to the announcement, Ritter will be the first to bring XGS-PON technology to the Cape Girardeau area. This technology uses 100 percent fiber connectivity to power the company’s full-suite broadband and telecom services.
Customers will also have access to the Ritter Communications Data Technology Center, equipped with local customer support teams.
Williams elected VP of educators’ group
Dr. Rob Williams, associate professor of educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, and program director of the educational leadership–principalship program at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has a new professional role. Williams has been elected vice president of the Arkansas Association of Teacher Educators which is the state chapter of the National Association of Teacher Educators. He has served on the organization’s board for the past three years, as well as on the budget committee.
Pocahontas water project gets funds
The city of Pocahontas has been awarded $781,077 from the Delta Regional Authority’s States Economic Development Assistance Program to be utilized to make needed improvements to the city’s existing water treatment plant. The work will expand the current capacity and affect over 3,000 families.
According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Pocahontas has grown nearly 12 percent over the course of the last intercensal period. This growth has been accompanied by the city’s largest industrial announcement of the last decade, Peco Foods. The renovation and expansion of the city’s water system will allow for the capacity to serve future industrial prospects and residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.