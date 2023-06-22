Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building opens
The Jackson County Extension Center in Newport has opened the new Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building at the Jackson County Extension Center. The 4,800-square-foot building includes a 60-by-40-foot multiuse room that can accommodate 60 people for classroom instruction or as many as 100 for dining. It is also outfitted with audio and visual equipment and Zoom capabilities so that meetings can include both in-person and virtual options. The area will provide a place for producers, 4-H members and the general public to meet.
Lexicon partners with ANC
Lexicon, Inc. in Little Rock has launched a workforce development training program for its team members to build upon and grow their personal and professional skills. Lexicon University provides the tools for employees to improve in their current jobs, develop skills in another field and build a career path that leads to success for themselves and their families.
The company has recently partnered with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to provide a training program for its employees in millwright mechanics. So far, Lexicon and ANC have conducted four classes and trained a total of 49 employees. The company has two classes coming in July.
Farm Bureau names executive VP
Jarrod Yates of Prescott has been named executive vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. He will lead staff functions for the agricultural advocacy organization reporting to Arkansas Farm Bureau’s board of directors.
Yates has served for the past two years as director of public affairs and government relations for Farm Bureau. He spent 2014-21 helping lead the governmental relations function at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield before joining Farm Bureau.
Citizens Bank names trust division president
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has hired longtime banking and investment professional J. Chris Treat as president of the trust division. He will be responsible for the division’s growth, profitability, business retention and development.
Prior to joining Citizens Bank, Treat served as senior vice president and director of sales for First Community Bank for three years. He led the Trust and Wealth Management Division of First Community Bank as senior vice president and manager for 10 years.
