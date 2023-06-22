Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building opens

The Jackson County Extension Center in Newport has opened the new Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building at the Jackson County Extension Center. The 4,800-square-foot building includes a 60-by-40-foot multiuse room that can accommodate 60 people for classroom instruction or as many as 100 for dining. It is also outfitted with audio and visual equipment and Zoom capabilities so that meetings can include both in-person and virtual options. The area will provide a place for producers, 4-H members and the general public to meet.