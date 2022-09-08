Apprenticeship programs address cybersecurity deficit
The Office of Skills Development, the Arkansas Center for Data Science, and Forge Institute are hosting the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Employer Accelerator at 10 a.m. Wednesday to help Arkansas employers solve the challenge of hiring and retaining a talented cyber workforce.
Registration for the virtual event is free and can be made at bit.ly/3KQ5g5g.
The employer accelerator is a part of the 120-Day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint, a national campaign led by the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce, and other federal agencies to encourage the exploration of registered apprenticeship as a recruitment, training and retention strategy.
Leaders from across the state will share their experiences and insights on how registered apprenticeship programs can help solve their cyber workforce challenges.
Government contracting class offered
The U of A System Division of Agriculture and Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center will offer a free Introduction to Government Contracting class from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at the Arkansas State University Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop, Room 201, in Jonesboro.
Businesses can diversify their revenues and customer base by expanding into sales to the government. This presentation covers federal, state and local procurement processes; registration requirements; the role of certifications; sales and marketing strategies; and steps that can be taken now to begin positioning a business for eventual success in the government marketplace.
To register for the class, go to bit.ly/3AKeFH9.
Kimberly Randle with UADA will be available Tuesday and Wednesday before the class for one-on-one counseling. Contact her for an appointment at krandle@uada.edu.
Area businessmen selected for Leadership Arkansas
Ryan Moore, president-Jonesboro of Signature Bank of Arkansas, Phillip White, a supervisor at Nucor-Yamato Steel in Blytheville and Jerrod Sandefur, vice president of commercial lending at Citizens Bank in Cave City are among the 54 individuals from throughout Arkansas who have been selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XVII, a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas.
A record number of applications was received for consideration this year, making it one of the hardest selection decisions to date, according to Leadership Arkansas Director Toni Lindsey.
Leadership Arkansas Class XVII launches its activities with an orientation session Sept. 18-20.
Sheppard to coordinate nationwide group
April Sheppard, assistant director of the Dean B. Ellis Library on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been elected coordinator of the Social Responsibilities Round Table of the American Library Association for 2022-23. SRRT, the largest round table group within ALA, believes that social responsibility is a core value of librarianship and works to help solve social problems and inequities both within ALA and the profession.
ADPHT launches new website
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has launched a new website The site, adpht.arkansas.gov, contains information about the department, its leadership and the divisions within the department.
Descriptions and links to each primary division’s individual web pages – Arkansas.com (Arkansas Tourism), arkansasstateparks.com (Arkansas State Parks), arkansasheritage.com (Arkansas Heritage) – can be found on the site, as can descriptions of the department’s core values.
Another key feature of the site is the new landing page for the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation. This section of the site highlights the work of the Office of Outdoor Recreation – which was created last year. The page also features outdoor recreation industry news and information about the Arkansas Outdoor Grants Program.
New Arkansas Golf Trail Passport tees off
Arkansas Tourism has launched a new Arkansas Golf Trail Passport for golfers to enhance their experience. The free digital passport has been created for use on mobile devices and gives access to rewards and discounts at participating golf courses across Arkansas.
The mobile exclusive passport is instantly delivered via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There are no apps to download.
The pass can be saved to a phone home screen for easy one-tap access. When visiting a participating course, simply show the pass to a staff member to redeem available discounts.
For more details on the Arkansas Golf Trail Passport, visit www.arkansas.com/golftrail.
Hannah Elected to NACUBO leadership
Dr. Russ Hannah, chief financial officer at Arkansas State University, was elected vice chair of the board of directors of the National Association of College and University Business Officers at the group’s meeting in Washington. He assumed his duties at the conclusion of NACUBO’s annual meeting in Denver.
Hannah will serve as vice chair for a year, then will become chair of the NACUBO board next July.
