NEACEOs to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jonesboro Municipal Center. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 12:11 pm
The Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jonesboro Municipal Center. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
A digital copy will be made available at bit.ly/3yZ2yTn. For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
The Academy of Education, a component of the American Physical Therapy Association, recognized Becky Keith, associate professor of physical therapy at Arkansas State University, at its national conference in San Diego. The Academy presented Keith with its 2023 Distinguished Educator in Physical Therapist Assistant Education Award.
The committee made its selection based on her commitment to physical therapy education. She is the director of the physical therapist assistant program.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.