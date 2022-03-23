Roberts joins Arkansas Community Foundation
Lesley Roberts of Little Rock has been named regional development director for Arkansas Community Foundation.
“Lesley brings 20 years of development experience to our Foundation,” said Heather Larkin, Community Foundation president and CEO. “She has strong knowledge and expertise in development. Lesley has managed and directed grant writing, prospect research, donor stewardship, endowments and major gift programs for a diverse group of Arkansas nonprofit organizations.”
A native of El Dorado, Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Arkansas. Her development experience includes work with the Girls Scouts, the Methodist Family Health Foundation, CareLink and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Arvest hires Skowron as senior private banker
Arvest Bank has announced that Alyssa Skowron will join the private banking team at its UAMS branch in Little Rock as a senior private banker.
Skowron has 20 years of banking experience, six of which were in a leadership and mortgage role.
In her new role, Skowron will be responsible for managing a portfolio of Arvest’s private banking clients and providing personalized financial services to meet their banking needs.
“We’re excited to welcome Alyssa to the Arvest team,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Northeast, Central and Southwest Arkansas. “Her management skills and her wide variety of banking experience will be a wonderful resource to our private banking customers.”
Skowron has completed the Great Expectations leadership program and holds an associate degree from Argosy University.
Notice of meetings
The Northeast Arkansas Business Services Team will meet at 10 a.m. April 6 in the conference room at the Jonesboro Workforce Center, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro.
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board One Stop Committee will meet at the same time and location on April 13 and the NEAWDB Youth Council will meet at that time and location the following day, April 14.
Once completed, a digital copy of these meetings will be made available at www.neaworks.com. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities attending the meetings.
For more information, contact James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.