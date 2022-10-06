Webinar focuses on agri issues
The National Agricultural Law Center will offer a webinar at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 titled “Drought and Crop Insurance: Common Issues Faced by Producers,” presented by Grant Ballard, partner at Ark Ag Law, PLLC.
Registration for the webinar is available at tinyurl.com/yc75wnaj.
Farmers and landowners in Arkansas have until Nov. 4 to submit applications to receive financial assistance to implement conservation activities through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for the 2023 program year. Applications received after this date will be considered in later funding periods, subject to funding availability.
Applicants can sign up at their local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Field Service Center, www.farmers.gov.
All applications will be evaluated based on local, state and nationally developed criteria to optimize environmental benefits.
For more information, visit www.ar.nrcs.usda.gov or contact your local USDA/NRCS Field Service Center, offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.
Riceland Foods in Stuttgart has donated 42,500 pounds of extra long grain white rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of Rice Day.
The donation is the equivalent of 428,400 servings of cooked rice, which will support Arkansans in need across the state.
Riceland, alongside other rice mills and producers, donated a total of 214, 900 pounds of rice to represent the Arkansas rice industry in honor of September National Rice Month.
Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers.
One-time bill credits, charitable contributions and weatherization efforts are just a few of the offerings provided to help ease the strain of higher bills caused by record temperatures this summer.
More information can be found at www.entergy.com/answers or by calling 1-800-368-3749.
