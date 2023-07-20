EACC president Dr. Cathie Cline, is appointed to national commission
Dr. Cathie Cline, president of East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, has been appointed to serve on the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Economic and Workforce Development.
The AACC Commission on Economic and Workforce Development examines ways to close the American skills gaps by focusing on career and technical education to prepare students for existing and future jobs.
The AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges.
It represents more than 1,000 2-year, associate degree-granting institutions and nearly 12 million students.
In-house dialysis unit opens at Lawrence Hall with ribbon-cutting
Lawrence Healthcare, in partnership with St. Bernards Healthcare, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to open an in-house dialysis unit for nursing care residents of Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation, 1051 W. Free St. in Walnut Ridge.
According to the announcement, it is the first dialysis unit of its kind in the state. Housed within LHHR and operated by St. Bernards Dialysis, residents can receive dialysis treatment without needing to travel by ambulance to an external facility.
Citizens Bank names Karen Shaw as chief risk officer
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has announced the promotion of Karen Shaw to the position of chief risk officer.
Shaw formerly served for 10 years as chief financial officer.
Her primary responsibility will be identifying and assessing significant competitive, regulatory and technological threats to the bank. She will work with management to develop and implement policies, procedures, and internal controls to minimize operational risks.
Shaw holds a bachelor’s in business administration and is a certified public accountant.
