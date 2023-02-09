Government contracting workshop offered
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Procurement Technical Assistance Center will host Introduction to Government Contracting at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Arkansas State University Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop, Room 201, in Jonesboro.
Businesses can diversify their revenues and customer base by expanding into sales to the government. This presentation covers federal, state and local procurement processes; registration requirements; the role of certifications; sales and marketing strategies; and steps that can be taken now for eventual success in the government marketplace.
To register for the free event, go to bit.ly/3lmoVRy. Tierra Hutley will be available for counseling after the event. For an appointment email thutley@uada.edu.
Bryant discusses teaching with UK students
Dr. Lance G. Bryant, professor of physical education and associate dean of Education and Behavioral Science at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was invited by the Marjon Teacher Education Partnership to discuss the international perspectives of teaching physical education in the United States with a forum of university students in Plymouth, England. The forum provided students with the opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss issues related to teaching, learning and becoming effective teachers.
Finalists named for 2023 Henry Awards
The winners of the Arkansas Tourism Henry Awards will be revealed on Feb. 28, during the 49th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism in El Dorado. The awards recognize outstanding accomplishments in Arkansas’s tourism industry.
Among the finalists is Arkansas Delta Byways, nominated for Tourism Region of the Year.
Arkansas Delta Byways, based at Arkansas State University, is comprised of 15 counties in eastern Arkansas including Arkansas, Chicot, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis, linked by two America’s Byways routes, the Crowley’s Ridge Parkway National Scenic Byway and the Arkansas segment of the 10-state Great River Road All-American Road.
NEA businesses up for Food Hall of FameKream Kastle of Blytheville and Meacham’s Family Restaurant of Ash Flat are among the finalists for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Winners will be selected by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame committee and announced at a hybrid ceremony March 6 at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. At that time, the People’s Choice Award, will be announced.
The public is invited to attend the reception and induction ceremony. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at arkfoodhof.com.
Daffron joins BRTC
Black River Technical College has hired Cindy Daffron of Pocahontas for the position of director of clinical education for nursing.
Daffron earned a practical nursing diploma and associate’s degree in nursing from BRTC. She then earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Cox College of Nursing. Prior to accepting this position, she was nursing manager for the observation floor at St. Bernards Medical Center.
A-State faculty publish research
Dr. Jerica Rich, assistant professor of animal science at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and Dr. Jacob Manlove, assistant professor of agricultural economics, have published a research article in North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Journal.
The purpose of their study was to determine perceived value of on-farm, technical training at a university farm. Rich also presented this research at the Hawaiian International Conference on Education.
