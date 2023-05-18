St. Bernards Infusion Center to open on Tuesday
The grand opening of the St. Bernards Infusion Center in Pocahontas will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The grand opening of the St. Bernards Infusion Center in Pocahontas will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The infusion center is located inside St. Bernards FiveRivers Medical Center, 2801 Medical Center Drive in Pocahontas. T
he community is invited to attend.
E.C. Barton and Company has announced changes in its leadership structure, impacting four on the executive leadership team.
Willis Tyler, secretary/treasurer, has added the title vice president of finance;
Allen Devereux, director of human resources, is now vice president of human resources
Danial Reed, director of marketing, is now vice president of marketing
Bryan Tucker, director of information technology, is now vice president of information technology.
Each of the leaders is responsible for the oversight of their respective departments within the organization.
The change will align the scope of their current duties with a commensurate title, as well as create alignment and unification across the executive leadership team.
On May 12, Arkansas State Sen. David Wallace, District 19, and Rep. Jim Gazaway, District 31, were appointed co-chairs for the Legislative Joint Auditing-Executive Committee.
Sen. Mark Johnson, District 17 and Rep. Johnny Rye, District 36, became co-chairs of the Legislative Joint Auditing-Counties and Municipalities.
The committees meet once monthly in Little Rock.
