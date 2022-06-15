Virtual meeting set on electric vehicles
The Arkansas Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Department of Energy and Environment will conduct a virtual public involvement meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday regarding the Arkansas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. The meeting link is tinyurl.com/3r45y7m8.
This meeting will provide the same project information and handouts normally presented at an in-person meeting. It will be recorded and published at ardot.gov/evplan after the event.
Those who need project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, or have questions but do not have internet access should contact Aarón Pinedo at 501-569-2064 or ardot_nevi@ardot.gov.
Special accommodations requests must be made at least four days prior to the meeting.
Notice of meetings
The Northeast Workforce Development Board will meet at 3 p.m. June 23, at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
The Northeast Arkansas Chief Elected Officials will meet at 10 a.m. June 28 in the same location.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packets for each meeting will be made available online. The NEAWDB packet will be available at bit.ly/36QzoKF and the NEACEO packet at bit.ly/39mqOIF.
For more information call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
Simoes wins brass band competition
Dr. Nairam Simoes, assistant professor of music at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro competed in the North American Brass Band Competition as a solo cornet player with the Fountain City Brass Band.
The 28-member group placed first in the contest. The competing ensembles include a mix of professors, soloists, orchestral players, military bands and college students. This was Simoes’ first time competing with the band, which he joined in January.
