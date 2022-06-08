Land Title Association holds convention
On June 2-3, the Arkansas Land Title Association held its 114th Annual Convention in El Dorado. During the event, ARLTA honored three members with individual awards for their dedicated service and leadership to the association.
Among the winners was Misty Potter, a title examiner for Community Abstract and Title in Paragould. Potter was recognized as Young Title Person of the Year for her contribution to the title industry.
The 2022-23 Board of Directors was also announced. Included was Kimberly Dale with Paragould Title Co., who will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Rich receives achievement award
Dr. Jerica J.J. Rich, assistant professor of animal science at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been presented with the New England Educational Opportunity Association 2022 Rising Star Award.
This award is given annually to a former participant of New England’s educational opportunity programs who is an emerging professional beginning to make an impact in their career and their community.
Glasco Selected NIGP Manager of Year
Lisa Glasco, director of procurement services at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has been named 2022 Manager of the Year by the Arkansas Chapter of NIGP, a nonprofit institute for public procurement professionals.
The Manager of the Year Award recognizes professionals who have made significant contributions to procurement, the organization where the individual is employed, their chapter and NIGP.
Glasco has worked in procurement services since August 2000.
