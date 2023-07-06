Foundation to hold Power of the Purse event
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas will host its 25th annual Power of the Purse event Sept. 27, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Individual and corporate sponsor tickets are available now, starting at $150 for individuals and $1,500 for table sponsors. As part of its mission to be accessible and inclusive to women and allies across the state, the WFA will also have a free virtual viewing option available on its website.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3JJRamO.
Arkansas Bar Association announces officers
The Arkansas Bar Association has announced a new slate of officers for the 2023-24 bar year as well as its new board of trustees, who were installed at the association’s annual meeting on June 16.
Among those elected as officers was Brant Perkins of The Perkins Law Firm in Jonesboro, who will serve as treasurer.
Ryan Wilson with Womack Phelps Puryear Mayfield & McNeil in Jonesboro was elected to the board of trustees.
Volunteer Fire Departments get suppression kits
The Rural Fire Protection Program managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is awarding wildland fire suppression kits to rural fire departments across Arkansas. The RFP received $315,221.13 through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase the kits.
Area fire departments receiving kits in 2023 are:
Tuckerman
Alicia
Black Rock
Central in Poinsett County
Marked Tree.
St. Bernards Five Rivers receives awards
St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas has received the American Heart Association’s highest possible awards for its commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.
The Get With The Guidelines and the Mission: Lifeline achievement awards, have led nationally to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer hospital readmission rates.
Five Rivers received Gold Plus recognition for serving as a STEMI Referring healthcare provider, helping patients experiencing ST-elevation myocardial infarction heart attacks, which are often more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks, and Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite for providing care to patients experiencing a stroke, the number five cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability.
Local farmers markets get grants
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced the grant recipients of the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program.
This program provides funding assistance to build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. Both the Judd Hill Farmers Market, 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro and the Paragould Farmers Market, 201 E. Court St., were among the grant recipients.
Funding through the program may be used for signage, local advertising and social media campaigns to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market.
