Public meeting to discuss NEA Airport needs
A public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 7:27 am
A public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.
It will be held at the Newport Economic Development Coalition, 201 Hazel St.
For more information, visit www.eapdd.org/nea-airserviceneedssurvey.
The 2023 East Arkansas Small Business Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 to celebrate National Small Business Week.
It will be held in person in the Marion Berry Renewable Energy Center on the campus of ASU Mid-South, 2000 W. Broadway Ave. in West Memphis. The theme is Collaboration & Capital: Forging Ahead.
There is no cost to attend but registration is required by calling the Arkansas Human Development Corporation at 50-374-1103, ext. 110 or toll-free at 800-482-7641.
Registration is also available online at bit.ly/ 3ohIFaA.
The deadline to register is May 4. Lunch is included.
Dr. Rajesh Sharma, associate professor of renewable energy technology at Arkansas State University, will serve as general chair of the Electrostatics Society of America annual meeting in Memphis this summer. The meeting will provide opportunities for students and faculty to present a paper or participate in conference sessions.
Also, Sharma was featured in WalletHub’s article about the greenest states, providing his perspective on the balance of environmental policy with economic development.
Forbes magazine has again included Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield on its list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. The company ranked 33rd in the nation in 2023, up 66 spots from 2022.
The Forbes list was based on an independent survey of 45,000 workers at companies with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. Respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to friends or family and to name any other employer they would recommend. The list is made up of the 500 companies that received the most recommendations.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 19 in Paragould for the new Greene County Extension Office.
Lance Blythe, Greene County extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said construction is slated to be complete in just over a year.
The new office will house five staff, as well as an additional county agent Blythe said he hopes to hire soon.
