CAIN to perform at Central Baptist

JONESBORO — The CAIN Live and in Color fall tour will visit Jonesboro Sept. 22 at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert to begin a 7 p.m.
This trio of siblings, Madison Cain Johnson, Logan Cain and Taylor Cain Matz have had back-to-back No. 1 singles “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and “Yes He Can,” and have released three albums with their fourth to release in September. The group has had multiple GMA Dove Award nominations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.