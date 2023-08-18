CAIN to perform at Central Baptist

The musical group CAIN, (from left) Madison Cain Johnson, Logan Cain and Taylor Cain Matz, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro.

 Courtesy of caintheband.com

JONESBORO — The CAIN Live and in Color fall tour will visit Jonesboro Sept. 22 at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert to begin a 7 p.m.

This trio of siblings, Madison Cain Johnson, Logan Cain and Taylor Cain Matz have had back-to-back No. 1 singles “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and “Yes He Can,” and have released three albums with their fourth to release in September. The group has had multiple GMA Dove Award nominations.