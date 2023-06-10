LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is currently accepting entries for the 2024 “Small Works on Paper” juried exhibition. Entries can be submitted online at www.arkansasarts.org through July 21. Artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry may enter up to three works of art on paper for $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older.
Celebrating its 37th year, “Small Works on Paper” is a competitive visual arts exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches by artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. An out-of-state juror selects a maximum of 40 pieces of artwork to tour with the exhibition. Works must have been completed within the last two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.