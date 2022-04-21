PARAGOULD — Campground United Methodist Church, 1976 Greene 628, will celebrate homecoming this Sunday.
Everyone with ties to the church, as well as the general public, is invited to attend. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel with a 12:30 p.m. potluck lunch.
There will be a dedication for the large Fellowship Hall for those key to its completion.
Longtime member, Charlie Prater, will be offering the public rides in a mule-drawn wagon, circa 1935, similar to one his family used to attend the church prior to 1945.
