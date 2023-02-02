JONESBORO — Cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Jay Bhama has joined the heart and vascular team practicing at St. Bernards Medical Center.
According to the announcement, Bhama, a nationally-recognized heart surgeon with significant cardiovascular experience, holds a special interest and expertise in complex, heart valve surgeries and mechanical circulatory support.
Bhama previously served as surgical director of the Heart Center and Cardiovascular Service Line at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. While there, he practiced as a cardiovascular surgeon and taught as a professor in the department of surgery.
He also served as the surgical director of the Heart Failure and Transplant Institute at Baptist Health in Little Rock and as the extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) program director at UAMS. He has practiced as a cardiovascular surgeon for two decades, including clinical leadership roles at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Iowa Health Care before coming to Arkansas in 2019.
Bhama said he sees a common thread throughout his time practicing medicine and surgery.
“Cardiovascular disease does not respect regions, ages, genders or ethnicities,” he observed, “but it has a particular predilection for people in Arkansas and the Mid-South region as a whole, where the incidence of heart failure deaths is steadily rising.
“Even more focused, Northeast Arkansas has some of the highest death rates from heart disease in the nation. As a surgeon, we operate at ‘Ground Zero’ in this fight, and we will employ every tool to guide patients toward better cardiovascular health. I’m proud to be part of the formidable team at St. Bernards helping patients here combat cardiovascular disease.”
Bhama earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and completed a general surgery residency in Baylor’s Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery. He completed cardiothoracic surgical training at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He also completed an advanced cardiac surgery fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and a fellowship in cardiothoracic transplant and mechanical circulatory support at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
He is double-board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American College of Chest Physicians (FACP). He also holds a patent as a medical device inventor and serves as a reviewer for leading medical journals in his field.
According to the press release, he is Arkansas’ only cardiothoracic surgeon member of the nation’s prestigious American Association for Thoracic Surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.