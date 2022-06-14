‘Cash Porch’ Music series to premiere at Dyess Colony

JONESBORO — Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, KASU public radio and the City of Wilson Have announced a new summer concert series for those desiring to pull up a chair and relax on a summer evening in the South.
The first installment in the series, “Live from the Cash Porch,” will feature singer and songwriter Erin Enderlin, who will perform in the admission-free series starting at 4:30 p.m. June 25 at Dyess Colony, 110 Center Drive.
Her online bio says Enderlin sings “like the heir to Patsy or Tammy, then writes like Eudora Welty decided to pick up country music.” Fans heard her perform during the virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival in 2021.
“We are delighted to have Erin perform at our first summer concert,” Penny Toombs, director of Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, an Arkansas State University Heritage Site commented in the press release. “We encourage folks to come out with friends and family to enjoy this special experience of live music on the Cash porch.”
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum included Enderlin in their annual American Currents exhibit, featuring her in the Unbroken Circle section, which positions contemporary artists who have had breakthrough years with those who have influenced them. In that piece, the museum paired Enderlin, the only independent artist selected for the exhibit, with one of her heroes, Reba McEntire.
Enderlin’s website says Rosanne Cash heard and loved “Queen of Marina del Rey,” a selection from the Conway native’s Faulkner County album. Cash shared the album with her friend, Elton John, who in turn invited Enderlin onto his podcast.
Cash included Enderlin in the year-end playlist she curated for Oxford American, and the Grand Ole Opry invited Enderlin to perform on their broadcast on Christmas Day, marking her 12th time on the program.
Those attending the Cash Porch event may bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy drinks and snacks available for purchase. Tents will be set up for shade.
The series will feature other artists on July 16 and Aug. 20. More details are online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.