JONESBORO — Kevin Kresse, who has been responsible for sculpting Johnny Cash for the National Statuary Hall collection in the United States Capitol building, will visit Arkansas State University and the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home on Friday and Saturday.
“This is the biggest day in my art career,” Kresse said in a 2021 Facebook post. “I’m truly honored to have been chosen to sculpt Johnny Cash for the U.S. Capitol in (Washington) D.C. Proud to be a native son, representing an Arkansas icon and personal hero in this project.”
Kresse will begin Friday at the Reng Student Union with a 10 a.m. presentation for high school students. That afternoon, he will hold a demonstration at the Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts starting at 2 p.m.
“We are thrilled to have artist Kevin Kresse visit the A-State campus and Dyess Colony. He has put so much time, effort and research into the sculpting of Johnny Cash,” Penny Toombs, director of the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and Southern Tenant Farmers Museum said.
A meet-and-greet will be held at the Bradbury Art Museum from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday.
At this event, Kresse will have his original bust of Johnny Cash for people to see.
This event is free and open to the public.
“Every piece of the sculpture has a thought-out meaning behind it. I cannot wait for others to hear him explain his process and see the bust of Johnny Cash that he is bringing with him,” Toombs said.
From 10-11 a.m. Saturday, a private event will be held for Dyess Colony Circle members. Kresse will showcase his original bust of Johnny Cash as well as several pieces of his artwork. These pieces will be available for public viewing from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
For additional information on this event or to learn more about a Dyess Colony Circle membership, contact Penny Toombs at ptoombs @astate.edu.
