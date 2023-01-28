JONESBORO — Kevin Kresse, who has been responsible for sculpting Johnny Cash for the National Statuary Hall collection in the United States Capitol building, will visit Arkansas State University and the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home on Friday and Saturday.

“This is the biggest day in my art career,” Kresse said in a 2021 Facebook post. “I’m truly honored to have been chosen to sculpt Johnny Cash for the U.S. Capitol in (Washington) D.C. Proud to be a native son, representing an Arkansas icon and personal hero in this project.”