JONESBORO — A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home. The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will be held in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on Aug. 12. It will be hosted by Rosanne Cash along with performers Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday and will be available through the A-State box office, astate.edu/tickets.