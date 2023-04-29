JONESBORO — A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home. The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will be held in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on Aug. 12. It will be hosted by Rosanne Cash along with performers Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday and will be available through the A-State box office, astate.edu/tickets.
According to the announcement, The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will expand Johnny Cash’s musical legacy by recognizing world-class songwriters and performers. Each year, three artists will be invited to share the stage for an evening of music and storytelling.
Proceeds will benefit the ongoing preservation and operation of the boyhood home.
“My father’s music began in the sunken lands in the Arkansas Delta and the gumbo soil stayed with him his entire life. I am excited to return to Arkansas to honor and continue his legacy,” Cash said.
“I am especially excited to be joined by Rodney and Sarah along with John Leventhal. They are masterful songwriters and I look forward to an unforgettable evening.”
A longtime supporter of A-State’s Heritage Sites, Cash is one of the family founders of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival and a supporter of the restoration of the Cash home. Due to her contributions to higher education and the public good, Arkansas State University awarded a doctoral degree to Cash in 2022. She has 15 albums, four Grammy Awards with 11 additional nominations, and is the author of four books and numerous essays in national publications.
A native Texan, Crowell is a multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter with 15 number-one hits. Over the course of his more than 40-year career, Crowell has blended his success as an artist with songs cut by artists Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Keith Urban. He has written songs for artists including Bob Seger, Etta James and the Grateful Dead.
Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winner and 10-time nominee. The Texas native started singing as a young girl and became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens.
After releasing her full-length debut “Song Up in Her Head” at 18 years old, she went on to release four more albums. She is currently working on her next studio album.
The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home preserving the 1935 home of the Cash family, was listed in 2018 on the National Register of Historic Places and celebrates Cash’s life and music.
Restoration of the New Deal era home was made possible through a series of music festival benefits held at A-State beginning in 2011.
The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home is an Arkansas State University Heritage Site.
