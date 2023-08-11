CAVE CITY — The Cave City Church of Christ, 217 N. Main St., will host gospel meetings Aug. 18-20.
CAVE CITY — The Cave City Church of Christ, 217 N. Main St., will host gospel meetings Aug. 18-20.
Services will include guest speaker David Lipe.
Meetings will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the topic being “Whether I am a Member of Christ’s Church” on Friday and “Whether I Obey God’s Word” on Saturday.
There will be two meetings on Sunday with the topics “Whether I Become a Disciple of Christ” at 9:15 a.m. and “Whether I Imitate Jesus” at 11 a.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
