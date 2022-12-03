JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will conduct a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the World War I Doughboy statue at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 Main St.

Robert Murphy will be this year’s keynote speaker. A 1975 graduate of Westside High School, Murphy served for 23 years in the United States Army retiring in 1998 as a chief warrant officer. He has been a member of the Roy Wiles Post 1991, Veterans of Foreign Wars, since 2019 serving as post commander since 2020.