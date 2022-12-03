JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will conduct a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the World War I Doughboy statue at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 Main St.
Robert Murphy will be this year’s keynote speaker. A 1975 graduate of Westside High School, Murphy served for 23 years in the United States Army retiring in 1998 as a chief warrant officer. He has been a member of the Roy Wiles Post 1991, Veterans of Foreign Wars, since 2019 serving as post commander since 2020.
According to CCVMF, Seaman First Class Gene Hardin and Seaman First Class Charles C. Sevier were among the more than 2,400 Americans who died Dec. 7, 1941. They were both from Craighead County and both killed aboard the USS Arizona.
Also killed during Japan’s attacks in the Philippines was Second Lt. Lonnie Basil Wimberley of Jonesboro who was the first recorded “killed in action” from Jonesboro.
The CCVMF places the bricks in May and November of each year to honor Craighead County Veterans. Bricks can be purchased for $50 by visiting www.craigheadcountyveterans.org.
The organization is also selling copies of “Veterans of Craighead County,” printed in 2010, for $40 which will be available Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.