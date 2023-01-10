JONESBORO — Thanks to a newly acquired grant, initial research will soon begin at Arkansas State University to better understand vaccine hesitancy. The grant is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.
Dr. Amanda Carpenter, assistant professor of public health in the College of Nursing and Health Professions, and Dr. Cameron Wimpy, assistant professor of political science and interim department chair, will serve as the co-primary investigators.
They will be conducting initial research to determine why some have vaccine hesitancy, developing and piloting informational messages based on the initial research and working with student ambassadors to disseminate information aimed at reducing barriers and challenges to vaccine hesitancy among high-risk populations.
“There were several populations at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 who were also more likely to be living in rural communities,” Carpenter said.
She said residents in these communities had limited resources for testing, treatment and vaccines. “The purpose of this grant is to advance health equity and address COVID-19 health disparities among higher risk and underserved populations,” Carpenter added.
The $32,042 grant allows Carpenter and Wimpy to begin the research for their grant titled “Arkansas Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities for High Risk and Underserved, Including Racial and Ethnic Minority Populations.”
After conducting formative, qualitative research with higher-risk populations to better understand the reasons for vaccine hesitancy, plans to develop messages with the intention to change the minds of those who are part of the high-risk population and their behavior toward vaccinations will be made.
“Vaccination is one of the best responses that we have to reduce both the rate and severity of disease,” Carpenter said. “Vaccines teach our immune systems to recognize pathogens that cause disease.”
