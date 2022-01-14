Cedar Hill to perform for Bluegrass Monday

PARAGOULD — Cedar Hill will perform traditional bluegrass and gospel music at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert set for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.
Mandolinist and vocalist Frank Ray founded the band in 1967 and still leads the group today.
Cedar Hill has performed across America, including the Grand Ole Opry, and in Europe.
In addition to Ray, the band includes fiddler Pete Brown, bassist Patti LaFleur, guitarist Dalton Harper, and D.J. Shumate who plays banjo, resophonic guitar, and fiddle. All members of the band sing.
Admission will be $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert.
Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free. All seating is general admission, first-come, first-served.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Doors open to the theater at 6 p.m.
Bluegrass Monday concerts are held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
