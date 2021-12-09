The annual Salvation Army Celebrity Bell Ringer event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers from area businesses and organizations will ring bells for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive at these locations:

Sam’s Club – First Community Bank.

Harrisburg Road Walmart – Arkansas State University cheerleaders, band and baseball team.

Parker Road Walmart – Simmons Bank and Arkansas Elite Realty.

Highland Drive Walmart – Century 21 Wright-Pace.

Creek Drive Walmart – ERA Doty Real Estate team.

Harps – Herman Strickland and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Dillard’s – Focus Bank.

JCPenney – Stephens, Inc.

Kroger – ERA Doty Real Estate team.

Hobby Lobby – Harrisburg Methodist Church.