The annual Salvation Army Celebrity Bell Ringer event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers from area businesses and organizations will ring bells for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive at these locations:
Sam’s Club – First Community Bank.
Harrisburg Road Walmart – Arkansas State University cheerleaders, band and baseball team.
Parker Road Walmart – Simmons Bank and Arkansas Elite Realty.
Highland Drive Walmart – Century 21 Wright-Pace.
Creek Drive Walmart – ERA Doty Real Estate team.
Harps – Herman Strickland and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Dillard’s – Focus Bank.
JCPenney – Stephens, Inc.
Kroger – ERA Doty Real Estate team.
Hobby Lobby – Harrisburg Methodist Church.
