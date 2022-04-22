LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will host a cemetery preservation workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, at Box Elder Cemetery on Mississippi 275 North in Leachville. The event is free, including lunch, but reservations are required.
Rusty Brenner of Texas Cemetery Restoration will present the workshop to provide hands-on opportunities for those interested in learning conservation techniques such as safely removing vegetation from and leveling gravestones and making common grave marker repairs.
The outdoor event will include tents in case of rain. Chairs will be available, but those needing a stool are encouraged to bring one. Gloves and comfortable clothing are encouraged. A vegetarian meal option is available if specified at registration.
GPS coordinates can be found for the cemetery by clicking “events” at arkansasheritage.com.
For more information or to reserve a space contact Holly Hope at holly.hope@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9148.
