LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years.
“Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered for at least 10 decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward in a press release.
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2022. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.
The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Online and printable applications are available at bit.ly/3ouEPbi.
Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31 to be eligible for designation as a 2022 inductee. There is no cost to apply for the program.
Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established.
Contact Beth Moore at beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-539-4027 with questions.
Commented