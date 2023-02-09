LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years.
There is no cost to apply.
Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31 to be eligible for designation as a 2023 inductee.
“Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least 10 decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in the announcement. “As our state’s largest industry, agriculture has an economic impact of over $19 billion annually and provides one in seven jobs in the state.”
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2023. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.
The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established.
